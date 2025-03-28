EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,396,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after buying an additional 704,786 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,231,886.40. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.