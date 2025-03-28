EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 3,290 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. KT Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

