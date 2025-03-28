Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in March

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.7 days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance
Shares of ENMPF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile
