Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.7 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance

Shares of ENMPF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.