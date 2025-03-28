Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,757,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Endonovo Therapeutics Trading Down 50.0 %

ENDV stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,113,322. Endonovo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

