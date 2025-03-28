Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.08.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,511 shares in the company, valued at $28,345,319.64. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 603,968 shares of company stock worth $99,863,550. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.01 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

