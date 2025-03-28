Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.87. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.16 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.