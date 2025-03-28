Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 2,779 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $262.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $247.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

