Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $822.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $837.43. The company has a market capitalization of $779.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

