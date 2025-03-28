Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,658,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 490,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

