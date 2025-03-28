Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,658,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 490,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Electrum Discovery Trading Down 15.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
