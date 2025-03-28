Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 202,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 121,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

