Edap Tms’ (EDAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDAP

Edap Tms Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.