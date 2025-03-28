Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,927 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of Dynatrace worth $30,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,592,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,906,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 981,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.02 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

