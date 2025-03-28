Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.08% of Dynatrace worth $1,639,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 291.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

