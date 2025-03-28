Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,225 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 2.35% of Dynatrace worth $381,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $192,284,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Down 2.9 %
DT stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.