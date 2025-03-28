Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,225 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 2.35% of Dynatrace worth $381,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $192,284,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

