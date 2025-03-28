Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $204.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE:DY opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.48. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $133.00 and a 52-week high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

