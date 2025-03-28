Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $332.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.46 and a 200-day moving average of $322.38. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,695. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

