Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 14,942 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

