Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $162.08 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Public Storage worth $162,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSA opened at $292.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.70. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.