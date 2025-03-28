Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $129.96 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,420 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Cheniere Energy worth $129,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average is $210.14. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.88 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

