Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 15,968 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of Sunoco worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 41.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.8865 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

