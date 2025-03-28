DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,576.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 197,449 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 388,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,520,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

