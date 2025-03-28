DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 165387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.