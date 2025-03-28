Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €62.90 ($67.63) and last traded at €62.50 ($67.20). 28,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.60 ($66.24).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.56.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

