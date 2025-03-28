Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Posts Earnings Results

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 98.10%.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of LON DORE traded up GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 80.04 ($1.04). The stock had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.31. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £135.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure
