Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

