Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
