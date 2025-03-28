Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 5.0% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of Dollar General worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 36.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dollar General by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dollar General by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

