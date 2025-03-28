Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 2,409.2% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 953.5 days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Dno Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Dno Asa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

