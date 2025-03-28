DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 781,862 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 483.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 781,862 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $68,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $245,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

