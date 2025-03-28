DnB Asset Management AS Has $110.30 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,678 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $110,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after purchasing an additional 700,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.