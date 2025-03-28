DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for 0.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 9.80% of Criteo worth $213,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,507 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 41,776.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after buying an additional 992,180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 31.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,090.88. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,346,334.52. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Trading Down 1.2 %

CRTO stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.