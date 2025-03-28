Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 2,099,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,222,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Distil Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £650,421.95, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.61.

About Distil

(Get Free Report)

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.