Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 55,323,540 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- These 4 Stocks Offer High Upside in the AI Data Center Boom
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How Can Tomahawk 6 Contribute to Broadcom’s AI Growth Story?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.