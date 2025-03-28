Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 55,323,540 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.