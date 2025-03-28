Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGCB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DGCB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,828. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.