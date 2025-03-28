Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average is $169.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.