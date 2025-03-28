Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 546,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.5122 dividend. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

