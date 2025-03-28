denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Shares of UTHR opened at $308.02 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.53 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.10 and its 200 day moving average is $355.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,755 shares of company stock worth $29,792,021. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

