denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires Shares of 2,300 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 784,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,924,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Toll Brothers by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,764 shares of company stock worth $1,476,523. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

