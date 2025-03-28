Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $76.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.9 %

DAL opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.