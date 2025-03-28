Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.43. 43,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,473,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Delek US Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

