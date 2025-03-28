Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
DMFG stock remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Decker Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decker Manufacturing
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.