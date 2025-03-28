Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 1,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.31. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (SSFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses a proprietary model to allocate exposure to fixed income sectors. SSFI was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.