Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Decreased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,140.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 877,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 838,047 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 526,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 491,477 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

