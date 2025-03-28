D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $130.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

