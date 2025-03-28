CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard Gray Sells 305 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray sold 305 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,007 ($13.04), for a total value of £3,071.35 ($3,976.37).

Shares of CVS Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,006 ($13.02). 122,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,204. The company has a market cap of £721.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 791 ($10.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,226 ($15.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,009.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 960.44.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVS Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

