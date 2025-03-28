Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.84 and traded as low as C$20.78. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$20.83, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

Currency Exchange International Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

