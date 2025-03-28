CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74 on May 2nd

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 28.9% increase from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 100.38 ($1.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.39. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.78 and a beta of 0.75.

About CT UK High Income Trust

CT UK High Income Trust PLC aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the opportunity for Trust growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

