CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74 on May 2nd

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 28.9% increase from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 100.38 ($1.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.39. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.78 and a beta of 0.75.
About CT UK High Income Trust
The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CT UK High Income Trust
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Target Drops to COVID Lows: Buy the Dip or Cut Losses?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.