Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 41.2% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 396,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 115,696 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.