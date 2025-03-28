CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $796,002.39 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52.

On Thursday, December 26th, Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $366.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 718.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.15 and its 200-day moving average is $347.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.