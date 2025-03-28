Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELZ opened at $2.21 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

